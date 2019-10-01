Crews rushed to get a fire in the 900 block of Chase’s Okanagan Ave under control on Monday, Sept. 30. Reports from the scene indicate the fire started at approximately 3:15 p.m. (Rick Koch Photo)

Video: Fire damages Shuswap home

Occupants safe, whereabouts of pets uncertain following Chase house fire

A crew of four firefighters formed the initial attack on a residential blaze in Chase on Monday, Sept. 30.

Fire Chief Brian Lauzon said the department got the call shortly after 3 p.m. and rushed to the scene in the 900 block of Okanagan Ave., just up the street from the fire hall.

He said as it was a daytime fire and, with many of the volunteer department’s members at work, they were short on manpower with four firefighters immediately able to respond to the blaze.

The number of firefighters was later bolstered by a second page and the fire was completely extinguished by 7 p.m.

Lauzon said the occupants of the house were home at the time of the fire; they made it out safely but Lauzon said it is unclear if their cats did.

Read More: Candidates tackle climate change, immigration and housing at Salmon Arm forum

Read More: Seven people who responded to shooting at Salmon Arm church to receive bravery awards

Initial investigation into the fire suggest it started in a bathroom fan. Lauzon said investigating the cause of the blaze is made difficult by the fire damage to the attic which caused the house’s ceiling to partially collapse, making entering the structure hazardous.

Although the interior of the house and its contents were badly damaged by fire and smoke, Lauzon said in his opinion the structure is salvageable.

Read More: Five semi-trailer loads of clothing head overseas from Salmon Arm thrift store

Read More: Preliminary inquiry into fire that destroyed 7-Eleven underway in Salmon Arm Law Courts

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Program aims to show Canadian doctors the biases Indigenous women face
Next story
Injured woman rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

Just Posted

Man accused in 2018 fire that destroyed Salmon Arm 7-Eleven to stand trial

Following submission of evidence in preliminary inquiry, judge rules case will go to trial

Orchestra shines spotlight on Salmon Arm composer

Kamloops Symphony opens Nexus show with music of Jean Ethridge

UPDATE: Occupants safe, whereabouts of pets uncertain following Chase house fire

Crew of four firefighters form initial attack on Okanagan Avenue blaze

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates respond

What steps are you committed to taking to protect air and water quality and the food supply?

Candidates tackle climate change, immigration and housing at Salmon Arm forum

North Okanagan-Shuswap contenders share views on topical issues

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

Evan Hughes leads the Chase Heat in win over Kamloops Storm

Victory follows penalty heavy affair versus 100 Mile House Wranglers

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Coming soon: Argument over game of Scrabble puts mystery in motion in Sometimes Always Never

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Most Read