VIDEO: Fire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park near Vernon listed at 0.4 hectares

BC Wildfire plane drops retardant on a fire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Friday, May 12. (Debbie Moore video still)BC Wildfire plane drops retardant on a fire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Friday, May 12. (Debbie Moore video still)
A fire broke out in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Friday, May 12, 2023. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Smoke can be seen coming from Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)Smoke can be seen coming from Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

UPDATE 4:25 p.m. Friday, May 12:

Kamloops Wildfire Centre fire information officer Aydan Coray says the blaze six kilometres south of Vernon, being called the Rattlesnake Hill Wildfire, is 0.4 hectares in size and listed as out of control.

A fire listed as out of control is continuing to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts, according to B.C. Wildfire Service information. B.C. Wildfire Service applies more aggressive suppression and control methods such as establishing control lines, burn-offs, dropping water, foam or retardant.

Planes have been seen dropping retardant on the blaze.

“There are currently five B.C. Wildfire Service crew members on the ground and more personnel are on their way,” said Coray. “The firefighters are being supported by the Coldstream Fire Department.

Coldstream Fire Chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code is asking the public to stay away from the area.

“In support of the firefighting efforts by B.C. Wildfire and Coldstream firefighters, it would be prudent to avoid the area to not hinder efforts,” she said.

ORIGINAL STORY

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Coldstream Fire Department is on scene following reports of smoke coming from the park that came in around 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.

B.C. Forestry has an initial grounds crew responding as well.

Check back for more as details come forward.

READ MORE: Evacuation order lifted for some Okanagan beach front properties

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresfireVernon

Previous story
UPDATE: Fire sparked in provincial park near Vernon listed at 0.4 hectares
Next story
Although unusual in May, closure of Shoemaker Hill not due to emergency

Just Posted

People gather along Salmon Arm’s Memorial Walkway at McGuire Lake for the placement of the 100th brick in the name of Beryl Herdan and Al Neale on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Photo contributed)
Philanthropic Salmon Arm couple honoured with 100th brick on Memorial Walkway

Some of the young women and girls in Ghana that community members from Salmon Arm’s First Community met in 2011, as part of their fundraising and sponsorship efforts. (Lorraine Ellens photo)
Salmon Arm’s First United Church hosts second annual Ghana Girls’ Gala

Shoemaker Hill in Salmon Arm (10th Avenue SE) was closed for a day-and-a-half, but not because of a fluke snowfall or a large truck blocking the path. It opened Friday afternoon, May 12. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Although unusual in May, closure of Shoemaker Hill not due to emergency

Grade 1/2 girls round the first bend during their cross-country run at the Little Mountain Stomp in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
IN PHOTOS: More than 1,000 North Okanagan-Shuswap students take part in Little Mountain Stomp