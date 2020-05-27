Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery captured video of a person stealing flowers from one of its whisky barrel planters on Thursday, May 21, 2020. (Contributed)

VIDEO: Flowers stolen from Vernon distillery

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery captured surveillance footage of the thief in a black car

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery has fallen prey to flower thieves for the third time in the past two years.

The family-owned distillery’s Pat Dyck was back replanting Wednesday after her flowers were taken from the whisky barrel planters in front of the Vernon business last week.

“What’s really sad is that this is the third time this has happened. Twice last year and now again last week,” said the distillery’s Jeremie Dyck.

“We realize it’s not anything worth troubling the police over but our 75-year-old mom puts so much effort into planting beautiful flowers and keeping our distilleries decorated for every season. This is really disheartening.”

The distillery on 24th Street captured surveillance video of a black car pulling up to the barrels just after 10 p.m. Thursday, May 21.

A person can be seen digging out the plants and putting them in the car before leaving.

“Déjà vu from the last two times,” Dyck said.

Not one to give up easily, Dyck said the barrels have since been replanted and the security camera lens has been given an extra cleaning for good measure.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Most Read