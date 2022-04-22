VIDEO: Ground breaks on project to create 90 long-term care beds in Vernon

Creekside Landing expansion to bring new beds to Vernon seniors by June 2023

Ground broke on a Creekside Landing expansion project Friday, April 22, 2022. The project will add 90 long-term care beds, which are expected to be ready by June 2023. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Ground has broken on a project that will bring 90 new long-term care beds to Vernon.

The beds come with the expansion of Creekside Landing, which provides long-term care, assisted living and independent living services on Okanagan Landing Road.

The new beds are expected to be ready for residents by June 2023.

“Seniors and Elders deserve safe, comfortable and high-quality care close to home,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “This investment in 90 new long-term care beds ensures that older adults in the Vernon area will have access to care in their community when they need it.”

Kaigo Senior Living was awarded the development contract after a competitive bidding process.

The three-storey expansion of Creekside Landing will be built to current safety and design standards and will also feature a new outdoor garden, a bridge running over Vernon Creek and secure walkways.

“This is another substantive step that our government has taken to improve and strengthen seniors’ care in our province. By connecting older adults who can no longer live independently to the care they need in the community they live, we are ensuring people are cared for closer to home with dignity and comfort,” said Mable Elmore, parliamentary secretary for seniors’ services and long-term care.

Creekside Landing resident Sandra Ohlemann said it’s been exciting to watch the progress of the expansion day by day.

“This next phase will provide a beautiful and supportive environment for seniors living in Vernon,” she said.

The beds are part of the province’s investment in creating 495 new long-term care beds in the Interior Health (IH) region. The remaining 405 beds will go to Kamloops, Kelowna, Nelson and Penticton.

IH issued five requests for proposals for the beds in July 2020.

Healthcare