A multi-acre grass fire erupted in Oliver on Oct. 30. (Oliver Department/Facebook)

VIDEO: Halloween fireworks believed to be cause of 2-hectare grass fire in Oliver

‘A reminder to the public we are still in a high fire danger rating,’ Oliver FD says

A grass fire that erupted in Oliver over Halloween weekend is believed to caused by fireworks, members of the town’s fire department said.

Crews responded to the incident at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 30, arriving to the scene of a grass fire that grew to nearly two hectares in size before it was extinguished.

Upon investigation, the town’s fire department believes the blaze was caused by fireworks.

“As a reminder to the public, we are still in a high fire danger rating. Please be safe tonight with all your fire-related Halloween activities,” Oliver FD posted on their Facebook page ahead of Halloween night.

Oliver RCMP told Black Press some fireworks were reported downtown, but nobody was found around them.

“It was a nice safe night,” said Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

In Penticton, crews were relatively quiet on Oct. 31, with just one fire-related incident of note to report.

READ MORE: Only one fire to put out on Halloween for Penticton Fire Department

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

fireNewsOkanagan

Previous story
Young woman missing from Vernon
Next story
Child accidentally eats THC candy in Halloween bag, prompting warning from Richmond RCMP

Just Posted

Runners reach the finish line during a track and field event at the 55+ BC Games in Nanaimo. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s bid for 55+ BC Games remains unanswered

The Shuswap Hospital Foundation has received a $30,000 grant from the Tb Vets Charitable Foundation. The money will go towards the purchase of a Vyntus Body Box, a pulmonary strength testing machine, for Shuswap Lake General Hospital. (File photo)
Shuswap Hospital Foundation breathing easier with grant for pulmonary test equipment

Shawn Lamaroux, of Vernon was expected in Penticton Supreme Court facing 7 counts of robbery but BC Prosecution confirms the file closed because he is deceased. (Facebook)
Man charged in month-long Okanagan-wide crime spree is dead

Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley and firefighter Tyler Stevenson share the afternoon with Camille Trayer, Rueben Roy, Slater Morrissette, Addison Williams, Theo Palmateer-Lien, Tyson Wolverton and Dylan Gifford during the Fire Chief for a Day event at Fire Hall #2 on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Contributed)
Call for service adds to Salmon Arm students’ excitement as fire chiefs for a day