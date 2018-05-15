VIDEO: Hikers rescued from Lions Bay forest fire

Flames broke out Monday night at Tunnel Bluffs trail

Several hikers are safe and sound after a small forest fire broke out near Lions Bay Monday evening.

People out hiking came upon a blaze at the Tunnel Bluffs trail, about 2.5 kilometres north of Lions Bay. Search and rescue had to fly two of them out by helicopter.

No one was hurt.

Although BC Wildfire crews haven’t had a chance to measure the size of the fire yet, fire information officer Donna MacPherson said it’s estimated at under one hectare.

It might have appeared bigger, she noted, because of all the smoke.

“The venting yesterday was quite shallow and smoke is heavier than air so it funnels like water down the hill,” MacPherson said.

“But we haven’t had crews to walk all around the perimetre yet.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, MacPherson said, but noted that BC Wildfire would consider it human-caused unless it found there had been lightning strikes in the area.

MacPherson said that although there isn’t a fire ban in place yet for the Coastal Fire Centre, people need to be careful out in the backcountry as the weather heats up.

“That area was in moderate to high fire rating and that was because it was a slope that faces the sun,” she said.

“With the heat we’ve had in the last few days it doesn’t take long for the forest to heat up.”

Hikers should make sure they’re familiar with the terrain they’re in.

“Know your escape routes,” MacPherson said.

VIDEO: Hikers rescued from Lions Bay forest fire

Flames broke out Monday night at Tunnel Bluffs trail

