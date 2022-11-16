Security footage shows a man stealing a truck in Penticton earlier this week. (Video- Kelly Chatterson/Facebook)

VIDEO: Home-security footage catches man stealing truck in Penticton

Police say the Ford F-350 was recovered in rural Penticton on Wednesday morning, Nov. 16

Penticton RCMP are investigating after a man was caught on camera breaking into a Ford F-350 and driving away in the middle of the night on Nov. 14.

Security footage from a nearby home shows the individual exiting a black pickup truck driven moments before the alleged break-in takes place at 3:30 a.m.

A resident shared the video via Facebook on Tuesday, Nov. 13, adding that though he isn’t the owner of the stolen vehicle, it’s his understanding that someone else in the neighbourhood drives it for work purposes.

The black truck could be seen pulling out of a parking spot and then following the stolen vehicle at the end of the video.

Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck from the RCMP told Black Press on Wednesday that the white Ford was recovered in rural Penticton early on Nov. 16.

It took the man who broke into the truck nearly three minutes to drive off. Black Press has edited the footage to condense the more than five-minute incident.

RCMP said Wednesday they are continuing its investigation.

READ MORE: Penticton teen struck by vehicle while walking to school in alleged hit-and-run

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPentictontheftvideo

Previous story
B.C. will only consider mask mandate if new major virus emerges: public health officer

Just Posted

Sicamous Community Health Centre building. (Sicamous Community Health Centre/ Facebook)
Sicamous health clinic reopening after suspicious fire

John Lent and Mark Nishihara, a Vernon musical duo, will be performing at An Evening to Touch the Mind and Spirit with poet Calvin White on Dec. 2 in Salmon Arm. (Contributed)
Facing the Sweating Horse: Poetry anthology covers life’s highs and lows

In April 2021, the majority of the public who responded to the City of Salmon Arm’s request for input on three proposed options to improve the stability of Lakeshore Road chose a two-lane road with a multi-use pathway. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council takes step forward on path to Lakeshore Road stability

Charlotte Charlton took ownership of the Pink Cherry this summer from former owners Angie and Bill Alde. The Aldes purchased the downtown Salmon Arm coffee shop/eatery in 2016 from Charlotte’s parents, Helen and Stephen Charlton. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Young entrepreneur takes over downtown Salmon Arm eatery once run by parents