Video: Hundreds turn out for Penticton Climate Strike

Approximately 250 to 300 students and adults gathered outside of Penticton's city hall to participate in the global Climate Strike championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. The message advocated by attendees was clear, they want climate action now. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

The message from the Penticton Climate Strike outside of city hall today was clear, attendees want climate action now.

Roughly 250 to 300 students and adults swarmed the city’s Main Street to join in the global climate strike movement, championed by Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg. Chants such as “We want soil, no more oil!,” “How dare you?,” and “What do we want? Climate action! When do we want it? Now!” rang throughout the downtown.

Multiple businesses helped further the cause, including Slackwater Brewing and Make Good BC, which opened their doors to allow protesters to utilize the space and make signs in advance of the strike. While there were no scheduled speakers, a number of students and adults in the crowd got up on the city steps to advocate for climate action, to thunderous applause and cheers.

The Penticton city council were unable to attend the climate strike, with all of the members currently in Vancouver for the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention.

