VIDEO: Injured White Rock Lake firefighter arrives at Vernon airport

Patient to be taken to hospital by ground ambulance

Paramedics await the arrival of an injured wildfire fighter at the airport in Vernon Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.:

BC Wildfire Services confirmed the injured firefighter was working on the White Rock Lake wildfire but said no information regarding the nature or cause of the injury is available.

UPDATE 11:40 a.m.:

Paramedics are taking the injured firefighter by ground ambulance from the airport.

It is believed the patient will be taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The extent of the injuries is still unknown at this time.

An injured firefighter was transported to Vernon airport to be assessed. #moretocome pic.twitter.com/7y9B4a2DuD — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) August 26, 2021

ORIGINAL:

First responders are awaiting the arrival of an injured firefighter at Vernon’s airport Thursday, Aug. 26.

BC Ambulance and Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to a long-fall incident and now they’re waiting for the helicopter to arrive.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time but an assessment is expected to take place upon landing.

The patient will likely be transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital or Kelowna General Hospital depending on the results of the assessment, first responders said.

Emergency personnel on scene said they don’t know which fire this wildland firefighter is coming from.

The Morning Star has reached out to BC Wildfire Services for more information.

More to come.

READ MORE: Missing man last seen in Enderby

READ MORE: Large controlled burn postponed on White Rock Lake wildfire

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.