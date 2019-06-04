VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

A mountain biker was rescued by search crews after falling on Mt. Seymour Monday.
Video footage showed the biked being long-line rescued by helicopter.
North Shore Rescue said the biker would be treated for spinal cord injuries.
Biker to be treated for spinal cord injuries
A mountain biker was rescued by search crews after falling on Mt. Seymour Monday.
Video footage showed the biked being long-line rescued by helicopter.
North Shore Rescue said the biker would be treated for spinal cord injuries.
Coaching from Cedar Axe Throwing’s owners can help anyone throw like a pro
The Observer asked: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be… Continue reading
Building on Salmon Arm’s Harbourfront Drive to be reduced from four to two storeys
Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women
Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries
Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction
The new strategy for cancer control also prioritizes the needs of Indigenous Peoples
Ambrose blamed a ‘group of old boys’ in the Senate for setting up roadblocks to the bill
Seann Gentray enjoys taking his feline pets on his cycling trips
Why did the duck cross the road? To reach the nearest available water source, says SPCA
Christopher Ausman’s friend said Ausman was known to be confrontational
Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released
Man with more than 40 outstanding charges against him back in custody
Outdoor Learning School in the running for $100,000 in kitchen upgrades
Police say rider was in stable condition with injuries to his extremities
Bylaw banning single-use plastic bags at check-out will offer paper, reusable options
Building on Salmon Arm’s Harbourfront Drive to be reduced from four to two storeys
Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators
Parking Lot Party fundraiser at Momentum Gymnastics