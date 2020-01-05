VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Several dozen Iranian-Canadians danced, cheered and celebrated in Toronto on Friday in wake of the death of a top general in Iran.

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Thursday in Baghdad, Iraq.

Iran’s supreme leader vowed a “harsh retaliation.” But for those who showed up to dance in a square in north Toronto Friday afternoon, they hoped for a re-birth of their home country.

They chanted “regime change in Iran by the people of Iran” and “we support uprising in Iran.”

