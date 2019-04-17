Vancouver police officers in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood on April 16, 2019 after a shooting left one man dead. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

Police said it appears to have been a targeted incident

A targeted shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood has left one man dead.

Police said in a news release late Tuesday that the officers received reports of gunfire at West 4th Avenue and Burrard Street around 8:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man in a grey SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

Photos taken at the scene show the vehicle was hit with multiple gun shots.

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages but is believed to have been targeted.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Human-caused wildfire breaks out near Revelstoke

Just Posted

Imperial Oil plans to sell former 7-Eleven site in Salmon Arm

Environment ministry must okay plans to ensure contaminated soil remediated

Salmon Arm churches respond to shooting

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association response team visits with community

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Get outside, it’s going to get warm today

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

Man shot during flight from Salmon Arm car wash pleads guilty

Kaymen Winter, 25, sentenced to two years for fleeing police officers in 2017

Funds being raised for victims of Salmon Arm church shooting

GoFundMe campaign states Paul Derkach is in Kamloops hospital after being shot in the lower leg

VIDEO: Human-caused wildfire breaks out near Revelstoke

Blaze was five hectares in size

Moving forward together from tragedy

“I can’t believe something like this could happen in Salmon Arm.” This… Continue reading

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

VIDEO: Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

Police said it appears to have been a targeted incident

Skip The Dishes warns B.C. delivery drivers about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a one-year deadline to get the work done

Prince George on verge of first BC Hockey League title

Spruce Kings defeat Vernon Vipers 4-3 n OT; lead Fred Page Cup championship 3-0

Most Read