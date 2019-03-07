VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

It’s a video that is sure to send chills down your spine, and it’s turning heads online.

But what it shows is incredibly dangerous.

An Instagram video showing a man sliding down the rooftop of a Vancouver skyscraper was posted to Reddit Thursday.

Black Press Media was unable to confirm when the video, titled “Moron Slides Down the Top of a Skyscraper in Downtown Vancouver,” was posted on Instagram, as the account was set to private as of 4 p.m. A Spotify profile linked to the account is that of a rapper who goes by Ondre Cares.

This kind of stunt, known as “rooftopping,” has become more popular in recent years on social media. This isn’t the first time videos and photos of people climbing or sitting atop high buildings in Vancouver have drawn attention online.

WATCH: Climber ‘catches the sunrise’ over city atop B.C. crane

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson with Vancouver police said they are aware of the video.

Const. Jason Doucette said these kinds of stunts are often criminal in nature, and can lead to charges, such as break-and-enter and mischief.

“Not only are the offenders putting themselves at risk, they are also potentially putting the public and first responders in danger,” he said.

“If one of these people slips and falls, a first responder has to put their safety at risk to rescue the rooftopper.”

Doucette urged anyone who is witnessing a criminal offence to contact their local police.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
School district to host info sessions on curriculum, grad requirements
Next story
Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

Just Posted

Shuswap homeowners take pass on earthquake protection

Vernon’s 4.5 magnitude quake in 1936 last sizable one to shake community

Police searching to identify owners of white sedan involved in Kelowna shooting

The victim of the shooting remains in hospital

School adds strategies to fight extinction of Secwepemc language

Chief Atahm School expansion to accommodate students up to Grade 10 and language centre

Cannabis production company announces plans for Chase facility

Proposed project includes 486,000 square feet building outside of Agricultural Land Reserve

Update: Police continue investigation at rural Shuswap property

Police say investigation unrelated to missing persons

VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Washington, Oregon, California considering ending time shift

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

A new report says 58 per cent of British Columbians do not have a will

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

School district to host info sessions on curriculum, grad requirements

Parents invited to ask questions, see new curriculum in action

Enterprise Earth to descend upon Kelowna with new sound

The band will take the stage at Fernando’s Pub March 14

PHOTOS: Extended cold snap causes Lake Revelstoke to freeze

Environment Canada says last month was colder than usual

Most Read