VIDEO: Market relocated to Summerland Arena parking lot

The Summerland Sunday Farmers and Crafters Market opened to the public on June 28.

Despite the rainy weather, many of the 20 vendors at the market reported strong sales.

This year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is being held at the Summerland Arena parking lot, 8820 Jubilee Rd. E. each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In previous years, the market was held on Main Street instead.

The vendors were spaced two metres apart, and enhanced cleaning procedures were in place to slow the spread of the pandemic.

“Every one of the vendors have their own plan. It is based on distancing and hand sanitizing,” said Linda Van Alphen of Colibri Community, the manager of the market.

In addition, no consumption of food or drink is permitted at the market.

The number of vendors is expected to increase significantly within the coming weeks.

Markets will continue until the fall.

