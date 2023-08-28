VIDEO: McDougall Creek wildfire continues to grow in West Kelowna

Protecting properties continues to be a priority for fire crews on Aug. 28

Fighting the still out-of-control McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna has been a challenge for crews on the front lines.

A lack of visibility due to heavy smoke has been an ongoing issue, and over the past weeks, firefighters have been forced to pull back to safe locations intermittently as a result of dangerous conditions.

Despite the massive effort, and due to the explosive nature of the fire and its rapid growth, approximately 189 properties have been damaged. The number of structures damaged remains unknown as multiple buildings may be located on a single property.

Ten days after the wildfire entered the city, West Kelowna’s Fire Department is returning to normal day-to-day operations, and maintaining increased visibility in the city, and supporting the continued firefighting operations where necessary.

Several properties in West Kelowna and Regional District Central Okanagan Electoral Area West remain under an evacuation order.

Those properties, and others on evacuation alert, can be viewed on the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre Operations (EOC) website.

The EOC will hold a regional wildfire update today at 10 a.m.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is part of the Grouse Complex wildfire which includes the Walroy Lake wildfire in north Kelowna and the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country.

People with property inside of evacuation zones are now able to check to see the status of their homes.

The tool only applies to residents who had a property placed on evacuation order. It can be accessed on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

