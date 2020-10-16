VIDEO: Meet your Shuswap candidates – Owen Madden, BC Green Party

Owen Madden, BC Green Party

Owen Madden trained as a lawyer in Ireland, serving as a criminal prosecutor for the Irish State. He was kept busy chasing polluters around the country with fines.

In 2006, he began to recognize the severe realities of climate change during a conversation with a potato farmer, when the man expressed his struggle with strange and unpredictable weather. Inspired by this, Owen began reeducating in Climate Change Law in Scotland, then in Ecojustice in Vancouver. From there, he was the climate campaigner for the Wilderness Committee.

After falling in love with a wanna-be farmer, he and his partner found a home in Enderby where they happily farm organic vegetables.

Owen hopes to be a part of a team of MLAs that prove to British Columbians we can both prosper economically and play a role in solving climate change – at the same time.

Owen acknowledges the NDP are grabbing power during a pandemic, despite the Greens having partnered successfully with them for three years. This is why he has volunteered his name during this critical time.

“We have the opportunity to present a fresh vision for the future of British Columbia,” said Owen.

