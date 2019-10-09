VIDEO: Mother black bear and two cubs frolic outside homes in Penticton

After returning home from his morning commute, a Penticton resident found three suspicious characters lurking in the wooded area behind his home – a mother black bear and her two cubs.
The resident was able to grab his phone and catch the three bears frolicking in the area of Pineview Road and Juniper in Penticton on Oct. 9. Since black bears usually begin hibernating in November, it is likely the three are foraging to prepare.
Residents are reminded to only bring their garbage out on the morning of pick-up days, or they may face fines, as the bins are a common attractant for bears.
Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
