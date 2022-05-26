Fire engulfed at least four vehicles at Aberdeen Mall on May 25, 2022. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

VIDEO: Multiple vehicles catch fire at Kamloops mall

Blaze began in cargo-laden truck outside Aberdeen Mall May 25

  • May. 26, 2022 9:30 a.m.
  • News

–– Kamloops This Week

Firefighters were called to Aberdeen Mall on Wednesday afternoon (May 25) for a report of a Dodge Ram pickup truck fully engulfed in flames.

When they arrived, they found at least three other vehicles also on fire and got to work dousing the flames. The truck had cargo tied down in the bed of the vehicle.

The blaze was near the mall’s main entrance, in front of Chatters Hair Salon, at the Hillside Way (east) entrance.

There has been no word so far on a cause or if there were any injuries.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Former B.C. legislature clerk to be sentenced July 4 for $1,900 in misspending
Next story
Scammers taking advantage of baby formula shortages, Better Business Bureau warns

Just Posted

School District 83 trustees have passed a new policy addressing student attire in schools. (File photo)
New dress policy speaks to hateful messaging in North Okangan-Shuswap schools

On Tuesday, May 24, members of Salmon Arm council, Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond, Mayor Alan Harrison, Couns. Kevin Flynn and Debbie Cannon, present Paralympian Natalkie Wilkie, centre, with a certificate of distinction on behalf of the city. Wilkie won a two gold, silver and a bronze medal in para nordic skiing in the 2022 Beijing Paralympics. Attending virtually were Couns. Tim Lavery and Syliva Lindgren. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Natalie Wilkie, 7-time Paralympic medallist, honoured by Salmon Arm council

Luxury boat (Pixabay.com)
Okanagan mayor wants boat luxury tax reconsidered

The Salmon Arm 30th Annual ROOTSandBLUES Festival is planning to add a free public concert downtown on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 18. No word yet on who will be performing. (File photo)
Free concert in Salmon Arm’s downtown planned for ROOTSandBLUES kick-off