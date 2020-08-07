Video: New phase of Salmon Arm landfill progressing

Expansion expected to provide 20 years of landfill capacity

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and City of Salmon Arm are giving residents a look inside the fence at the expansion of the Salmon Arm landfill.

The landfill, which is operated by the regional district, is having a third phase constructed as portions of it built earlier were nearing capacity.

The first decommissioned phase of the landfill was closed in 2010 and poplar trees were planted on top of it in 2011. The aim of planting the trees was to absorb run-off contamination and remediate the soil as they grow.

Phase two of the landfill, which a video released by the CSRD shows has a liner underneath it to prevent groundwater contamination, began filling in 2010. Ben Van Nostrand, the CSRD’s Team Leader of Environmental Health Services said phase two is nearing completion.

The development of phase three is currently underway. Van Nostrand said it will be lined like the earlier phase and all run-off water from it will be collected and treated. The third phase is expected to provide 20 years of landfill capacity.


