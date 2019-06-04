Video: Okanagan man and his feline cycling companions

Seann Gentray with pal Budhi on his shoulder during a regular downtown cycling sojourn. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Budhi takes a cat nap on the ride along Main Street. (Mark Brett - Western News)
One of Budhi’s favourite spots while walking is on Seann Gentray’s hat, this day on the way to the orthodontist. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Just along for the ride.

Budhi is just 11 weeks old but already the little orange tabby enjoys getting out for a bicycle sojourn on the shoulders of his adopted father Seann Gentray.

Budhi is the newest member of the Gentray family, Seann’s daughter recently found the tiny kitten who she realized in need of a forever home.

And like his feline step sister Bridget, who was at home this time around, Budhi was introduced to cycling early on, taking to it like a duck to water according to his master.

“It’s actually easier than you think, I’ve had four cats that I’ve trained, it usually only takes a half a day, you can’t underestimate children or animals,” said Gentray. “You see I go to the downtown market at lot and I have it set up for my bike and one day I just decided to take the cat, it started with another cat Lilly who I had.”

Most Saturdays Gentray and either Bridget or Budhi can be found at the market, or other times at Home Hardware or Canadian Tire where they are also welcome.

Or, like on this particular day, at the orthodontist’s office playing ball hockey with waiting patients after arriving on the Gentray’s hat.

“They’re (cats) the feminine principle and it brings the best in people,” said Gentray, adding that more and more places are becoming pet friendly. “Cats show compassion and loving and total forgiveness.

READ MORE: Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

“People are quite tickled, they love it (when they see the cats on the bike) and they always relate stories about their cats and tell them to meet us down at the market.”

He added socializing pets enriches their lives as well.

Gentray is very careful to keep his cats safe on their rides, keeping them leashed or in the special cat carrier he has attached to the back of the bicycle.

And he’s always happy to share a story about his feline companions with other cat lovers.

 

