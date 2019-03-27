Batman was seen wandering around Kelowna Saturday night as a police incident was unfolding in Kelowna’s Pandosy area. - Melissa Parent

VIDEO: Okanagan police have guns drawn, Batman’s offer to help rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

There’s no need for a bat signal in Kelowna, because a superhero is already in town.

A West Kelowna woman captured a video of a police incident Saturday where officers had their guns drawn. A person dressed as Batman sauntered over to officers after jumping out of his “Batmobile” when a section of road off of Pandosy Street was closed at the time.

“All I know is the police had a section of Pandosy blocked off and had their guns drawn. Batman pulled up in front of us, jumped out and ran to help before he was sent away due to it being unsafe,” Melissa Parent said.

She said as far as she knew, the man’s name is Bruce Wayne.

Parent was on her way back from visiting friends in the area, when she filmed the unusual scene.

Paul MacDougall, corporate and client services officer with the Kelowna RCMP, said police were responding to a domestic incident and were informed a firearm may have been involved.

“Further investigation revealed no firearm involved and no charges were laid,” he said.

“As to the presence of ‘Batman’ at the scene, when there is an unfolding event which is potentially serious in nature as most people would assume by the fact that members were deployed with Carbines out the public should remain away from the area as they are putting themselves and the life’s of the responding members in jeopardy.

“Situations like this are dynamic and subject to change very quickly, the presence of ‘Batman’ or anyone else is an unwanted distraction and foolish as they are placing themselves at risk,” he said.

