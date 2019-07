Environment Canada says it’s going to be a rainy week

You may want to get your umbrellas back out because it looks like it’s going to be a rainy week across the Valley.

In the Okanagan, expect showers and temperature highs in the low 20 C’s.

For the Shuswap, expect showers and grey skies.

For the Similkameen, the rain isn’t expected to clear up and cloudy skies are in the forecast.

Here is your full weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley,

