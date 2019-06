The weather man says warm weather and possibly some rain is in the forecast

This weekend expect a mix of sunshine and showers across the Okanagan Valley.

In the Okanagan, temperature highs are expected to reach 32 C and some rain is in the forecast on Sunday.

In the Shuswap, expect sun, clouds and showers.

In the Similkameen, you may see some showers, but expect mainly sunny skies.

Here is your full weekend weather update,

