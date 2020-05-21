VIDEO: ‘Peli’ the pelican, found injured in Oliver, reunited with flock after lengthy rehab

Footage shows the release of ‘Peli’, an endangered Pelican who has been recovering since last fall

Recently released footage from Wildlife Rescue in Burnaby shows the release of ‘Peli’, an endangered Pelican who has been recovering since last fall.

The Western News previously reported that since October 16, 2019, Peli has been on the mend in Burnaby, B.C. after becoming injured by a fishing line on the shores of a lake near Oliver.

On May 19, The Canadian Press reported that the endangered American white pelican, found near death, was to be reunited with its flock.

Burnaby-based Wildlife Rescue members left the centre with the bird early Tuesday (May 19) morning, bound for an area west of Williams Lake where the bird’s migratory flock had been seen.

Peli was released at the Woodlands Fishing Resort in Puntzi Lake, and reunited with his flock.

The bird underwent seven months of rehabilitation and was awaiting release once biologists confirmed its flock had returned to the Cariboo region, the only place in the province where the birds breed.

