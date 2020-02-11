VIDEO: Pipeline protesters remove Vancouver Island highway blockade due to aggressive driver

Video that surfaced online the same morning shows a truck driving aggressively, the wrong way up the Exit 117 ramp

  • Feb. 11, 2020 3:40 p.m.
  • News

A group of protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. dismantled a barricade on Highway 19 Tuesday morning, citing concerns for their safety.

“Initially, our plan was to blockade the highway for as long as it took for the provincial and federal government to respond appropriately to the international outcry over this oppression. However, due to a series of escalating security/safety concerns, we were forced to … remove ourselves from the area,” said a statement released by Extinction Rebellion Nanaimo.

Video that surfaced online the same morning shows a truck driving aggressively, the wrong way up the Exit 117 ramp, narrowly missing some protesters, who, in turn, appear to push a plywood sign into the path of the oncoming vehicle.

Comox Valley RCMP said they are aware of the video, but did not specify whether it is related to an arrest that was made during the protest.

The demonstration was one of many sparked by ongoing tension in northern B.C. between Wet’suwet’en members and the Nation’s hereditary chiefs and the province over a liquefied natural gas pipeline set to run through traditional territory from Dawson Creek to Kitimat.

ALSO WATCH: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: Highway 1 reopens following collision near Three Valley Gap
Next story
B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

Just Posted

Okanagan faces increased temperatures, flooding: climate projections report

Report suggests more fires, water shortages, smoke days, spring flooding

Bylaw amendment to curtail dogs on the loose in Salmon Arm cemetery

City council supports plan to leash dogs at Shuswap Memorial Cemetery and on surrounding trails

Salmon Arm skaters capture gold in regional championships

Salmon Arm Skating Club hosted approximately 280 skaters from across the Okanagan

Update: Highway 1 reopens following collision near Three Valley Gap

Reports suggest accident involved two semi trucks.

Shortage of North Shuswap firefighters could impact home insurance rates

CSRD recruitment drive aims to boost numbers, maintain accreditation

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

Ridesharing company with province-wide licensing to start in Metro Vancouver

The company is the first to be approved to operate province-wide

$17,000 income gap between Central Okanagan and WFN households: Report

Report said average WFN household makes $54,000 while average Central Okanagan household makes $71,000

‘Guy Fawkes’ maps out Vernon’s crime hot spots

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP discourage any type of vigilantism

Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of assaulting escort

North Okanagan man awaits sentence hearing, scheduled for March 2 in Vernon

Column: Pineapple connection to popular B.C. fishing lake

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

It Must Be Heaven, a meditative look at home and identity, to play Salmar

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

Gas pipeline protesters block MLAs, staff from B.C. legislature

Nanaimo man sets every world record in Garfield video game

Andrew Panton, a former Halo champ, turns to less-violent Xbox gaming

Most Read