Police escort protester who interrupted Victoria Remembrance Day Ceremony from the premises. (Hollie Ferguson/Victoria News Staff)

Police escort protester who interrupted Victoria Remembrance Day Ceremony from the premises. (Hollie Ferguson/Victoria News Staff)

VIDEO: Protester who inturrupted Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria arrested

As hundreds gathered for what appeared to be the largest Remembrance Day ceremony outside the B.C. legislature since before the pandemic, police had to react quickly as a loud protester attempted to interrupt the somber event on Friday (Nov. 11).

The man, who was dressed in runners, sweatpants and wearing a black baseball cap – and noticeably not wearing a poppy pinned to his jacket – managed to make his way to the cenotaph area a few minutes before 11:11 a.m. – the time when hundreds of thousands pause each year to honour those who served in past wars.

The protester screamed to the crowd calling on those gathered to “shut down their government” and call for Canada to pull out of NATO.

He went on to criticise how the Canadian government and military have responded to various global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, between Palestine and Israel and in Africa.

Two police officers were able to grab the man and escort him away from the area, after which he began to fight them, leading to his arrest.

Victoria Police said in a press release the man is facing recommended charges of assaulting a police officer and mischief.

Mayor Marianne Alto said while everyone has the right to protest, “I do think there are places where that protest is perhaps more appropriate.”

“I don’t think today was that day,” she continued.

The incident is still under investigation and police ask that those with videos call (250) 995-7654.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureRemembrance Day

Previous story
Alberta received no federal help to deal with protest blockade last winter: inquiry

Just Posted

Lawrence Williams holds photos of his brothers Flying Officer Ronald Lennard and Pilot Officer Leslie Llewellyn, both of whom died in the Second World War. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Salmon Arm veteran remembers brothers lost in Second World War

Jack Stead enlisted in the Royal Canadian Army in July 1944, one month after graduating from high school. Identified as a crack shot during basic training in Ontario, he was given advanced training in preparation for the Allied attack on Japan but did not go overseas because the Second World War ended with the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. (Contributed)
‘I am the last one alive:’ Shuswap man learned of horrors of war through fellow veterans

Salmon Arm’s Letitia Wigglesworth based her essay, The Picture, on this image hanging on her grandparents’ wall. Wigglesworth’s essay won first place in the 2021/2022 BC- Yukon Legion Remembrance Day contest. (Contributed)
Remembrance Day: Salmon Arm family memento passed down through generations

Sicamous veteran Stephen Hill began his military service in 1958 when he joined the Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps in Evansburg, Alta. (Contributed)
Remembrance Day: Sicamous veteran recounts ‘peace-making’ mission in Cyprus