VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Humans weren’t the only species struggling through Sunday’s time change.

BC Hydro staff were surprised by a friendly raccoon taking a nap – and helping themselves to someone’s lunch – inside a work van in Burnaby this weekend.

In a video posted to social media, the raccoon appears calm, and rather sleepy, even after being spotted basking in the sun while curled up on the seat.

“He snoozes, one of our team members loses,” BC Hydro said on Twitter.

Raccoons have a bad rap in B.C. for making a mess in pursuit of the perfect meal, often being labelled as Dumpster divers, pond-raiders and garden-destroyers.

READ MORE: ‘Horrific’ case of raccoon kept starving in trap for days prompts BC SPCA probe

The BCSPCA says the animals aren’t dangerous to people, but can become aggressive toward injured pets.

If a raccoon approaches you, the organization recommends yelling, stomping your feet, and clapping your hands to scare it off.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. teacher exploited former student for ‘sexual advantage’: regulation board
Next story
VIDEO: Vegan, gluten-free Kelowna donut business expanding in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Buckerfield’s hopes to reopen soon after building fire

Company’s president Kelvin McCulloch grateful to firefighters who saved the store

Business booms on opening day at Green Canoe Cannabis

Customers from Revelstoke, Sicamous and Saskatoon visit the newly-opened Canoe store

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is on its way

Environment Canada is forecasting terrible weather today and a pleasant surprise for Tuesday

City wants 7-Eleven site cleaned up

Salmon Arm council to request facelift for burned-out building

Federal funding will support tree fruit industry

The Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau came to BC Tree Fruits in Kelowna to announce the $4.2M investment

VIDEO: Vegan, gluten-free Kelowna donut business expanding in the Okanagan

Find a donut for yourself at Nature’s Fare Markets with Jaide & Joel’s Bakery

B.C. couple busted for smuggling tobacco at Osoyoos border

Merritt couple will have to pay a fine 50 times that of what would have been the duty owed

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

Kelowna Chiefs trounce Summerland Steam 7-1

Junior B teams continuing best of seven playoff series with game in Summerland on March 12

B.C. teacher exploited former student for ‘sexual advantage’: regulation board

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

Hazardous material incident unfolding at hotel in West Kelowna

Emergency services are on scene now

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

Most Read