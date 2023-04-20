Splatsin Elder Randy Williams conducts a smudging ceremony for the reopening of the fourth level entrance to Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Thursday morning, April 20, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

VIDEO: Reopening of Salmon Arm hospital entrance brings further closure on pandemic

Shuswap Lake Health-Care Auxiliary volunteers welcome reopening

A celebration marking the reopening of the fourth floor entrance at Shuswap Lake General Hospital also provided further closure to lingering pandemic restrictions.

Just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, hospital staff, Shuswap Lake Health-Care Auxiliary volunteers and others gathered for the official reopening of the automated doorway which, prior to the pandemic, served as a main entrance for hospital patients and visitors who, once inside, were greeted by auxiliary members identified by their red coats.

“Our gift shop is located just inside here, which is one of our main sources of revenue,” said auxiliary volunteer Arline Allison. “It’s been very difficult getting people up here because they had to come in through emergency all the time.”

The Salmon Arm hospital’s clinical operations director, Megan Cox, welcomed the crowd, including Splatsin Elder Randy Williams who, prior to the official reopening, provided a ceremonial smudging of attendees and the entry way.

“For us this is a really big moment, with the restrictions changing a little more a few weeks ago,” Cox told the Observer. “For us, it means our patients and our families can come in a little more freely. It means we don’t have to wear masks all the time. We decided to take a moment to take an opportunity to hold space for our staff and our patients and our families, have a bit of closure as we open the doors.”

Read more: Presence of auxiliary volunteers missed at Salmon Arm hospital during pandemic

Read more: ‘Feeling good helping others’: Hospital auxiliary in Salmon Arm needs more volunteers

Cox said it was an honour having Williams do the smudging and to have the opportunity to pause and acknowledge everything hospital staff and volunteers have gone through with the pandemic. Cox acknowledged the importance of having auxiliary members once again at the entrance, greeting staff, patients and visitors.

“It means a lot for our staff seeing them every day and then how they help and assist our patients and our families,” said Cox. “This is also where our sacred space is, so sometimes this is the most important space for some of our patients and our families. We’re really happy to have our auxiliary doing the work they were able to do before the pandemic.”

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmHospitalsnursevolunteers

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Extremely tense situation’: BC Highway Patrol arrest at gunpoint after finding replica firearm in Kelowna
Next story
First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former Sechelt, B.C. residential school

Just Posted

Cadets of the 222 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron - Shuswap, take a look in 2020 at howitzer artillery pieces used for avalanche control at Rogers Pass. (Contributed)
222 Shuswap Air Cadets get lift from Salmon Arm council

Back in October 2019, a gathering was held to celebrate a newly installed accessible door at Salmon Arm’s recreation centre. (Observer file photo)
Concerns raised over accessibility in Salmon Arm for people with disabilities

Splatsin Elder Randy Williams conducts a smudging ceremony for the reopening of the fourth level entrance to Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Thursday morning, April 20, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Reopening of Salmon Arm hospital entrance brings further closure on pandemic

Silverbacks winger Brandon Santa Juana (#28) lays a hit on Vipers Julian Facchinelli during game four BCHL action from Kal Tire Place in Vernon on Wednesday night (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star Photo).
Salmon Arm dims the lights on Vernon’s season with emphatic game four victory

Pop-up banner image