In a photo taken from a video that was shot through the open door of a vehicle, a police officer has been called to move two people out of the foyer of the Scotiabank on Hudson Avenue NE in Salmon Arm about 8:20 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19. The video was shot from a parking space outside the post office. (Contributed video)

In a photo taken from a video that was shot through the open door of a vehicle, a police officer has been called to move two people out of the foyer of the Scotiabank on Hudson Avenue NE in Salmon Arm about 8:20 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19. The video was shot from a parking space outside the post office. (Contributed video)

VIDEO: Resident disturbed by altercation between police officer and couple

RCMP Staff Sergeant said officers have had ongoing dealings with the two individuals

When Andrea Horton came out of the Salmon Arm post office on Hudson Avenue about 8:20 a.m. Oct. 19, she was surprised to hear shouting coming from across the street.

She looked at the Scotiabank and saw a police officer inside the foyer grab a man and “pull him and push him and then toss him towards the door of the bank… He was yelling at him that he wasn’t welcome there, he had to leave. He was very physical with him.”

She felt upset and decided to video through the open door of her vehicle.

Horton said the officer didn’t touch the man again, but he was yelling at him.

He said, ‘You know what a crime is? You’re a crime, pal.”

He then reiterated that the man was not welcome and had already been asked to leave the bank foyer about 3 a.m.

The man, who was with a woman in the foyer, said they came in because they were cold.

The officer responded: “Go get a job, go get an apartment and you won’t be cold. Go.”

The man said something inaudible about the young woman he was with, and the police officer replied:

“Maybe she wants to go back (somewhere inaudible) and earn some more drugs.”

At that point, Horton said, the man got upset and started swearing at the police officer.

“You threw me out of the f-ing bank… That’s assault,” he said, using more expletives.

“You’re not a cop, you’re a dirty cop…,” he said, swearing repeatedly.

Soon after another officer came and walked over to the scene, Horton said.

“I’m not sure if they knew I was videoing at that point… The cop who was in the original confrontation said, ‘Have a good day,’ and then walked away.”

Read more: Panhandling bylaw – Homeless man thinks it should only target aggressive panhandlers

Read more: City review concludes Salmon Arm panhandling bylaw warranted

Horton said witnessing the altercations was upsetting, especially with what’s been featured in the news recently with police and mental health.

“When the cop said ‘get a job and get an apartment’ – it’s not that easy. He doesn’t know their story or what they’re going through and he has no business being so flippant about it.”

She said this incident is an example of why health-care workers are needed when dealing with checks and situations like that.

“It kind of made me physically ill, when I saw him pushing him around. We deal with mental health issues in our family, and that’s scary to me.”

Horton added that she understands the officer’s frustration, especially when he said the two people were told to leave at 3 a.m.

She adds: “I just think they need to have more compassion if they’re going to be in that role. Otherwise they shouldn’t be in that role because they’re not trained for it.”

Read more: Need for housing in Salmon Arm climbs while units being constructed

Read more: COVID-19: McGuire Lake building secured for temporary housing, Lighthouse shelter to move in

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP said in an email that police have been dealing with the two individuals involved “numerous times.”

“I can say that on three occasions we have dealt with the couple at this location and told them not to return.

“On the occasion seen in the video, officers were responding to a complaint that two individuals were inside the business vestibule and were interrupting the business. When officers arrived they determined these were the same two individuals who had been asked to leave earlier the same day.

“We have dealt with the couple in the business areas around Salmon Arm numerous times over the course of the last couple of weeks, increasingly more so in the last couple of days. They have been offered services, including a place to eat and sleep, however it is our understanding that these community services are no longer available to the couple.

“These issues are frustrating for our community and police officers. I have spoken to the officer about some comments made in this interaction, however he is correct in saying, they are not welcome in the bank vestibules and this has been conveyed to the couple on a number of occasions by business staff and the police.”

Local Scotiabank employees were not permitted to speak to the Observer about the incident, but a Toronto Scotiabank communications person provided an email statement.

“While we cannot comment on individual branch matters regarding customers or non-customers due to privacy reasons, rest assured that the safety and security of our employees and customers are our top priority and our primary focus at this time.”

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmHomelessnessRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

This is the site of an incident on Oct. 19 about 8:20 a.m. where a police officer was responding to a call to remove two people from a bank foyer. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Mother implores people to not forget daughter missing in Shuswap

Just Posted

The Remembrance Day trail in the Park Hill Trail system was named in appreciation of work done by Salmon Arm trail steward Brian Browning and fellow volunteers who visit the trail system each year on or around Nov. 11 to build and/or maintain trails. (Shuswap Trail Alliance photo)
Salmon Arm man’s annual Remembrance Day trail work a tribute to veterans

Brian Browning preparing for two work bees on Nov. 8 and 11

Volunteers with the newly-created Blind Bay Citizens Patrol visited South Shuswap businesses to provide information about their organization on Oct. 28. (Photo contributed)
Blind Bay Citizens Patrol takes to the streets

The organization of the group is a year in the making but patrols will begin soon.

Request to put a porta-potty at Salmon Arm’s Klahani Park for students is approved by city council. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council OKs plan to provide porta-potty in park

Outdoor school principal asks for permission to put portable toilet in Klahani Park during winter

test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health records third COVID-19 death

A new community outbreak was reported at Okanagan Men’s Centre in Lake Country

This Photoshopped version of the crosswalks near the entrance to the Salmon Arm Arts Centre on Hudson Avenue show what is proposed to help create safety for and show inclusivity to the LGBTQ2S+ community. (Salmon Arm Arts Centre image)
Tri-rainbow crosswalk and Progress flag requested to help make Salmon Arm safe

Council will consider budget requests to help make city inclusive to LBGTQ2S+ community

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An untitled Emily Carr painting of Finlayson Point was donated to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by brothers Ian and Andrew Burchett. The painting had been in their family for several decades. (Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria)
Never before seen painting by famed B.C. artist Emily Carr gifted to Victoria gallery

Painting among several donated to Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

The B.C. Centre for Disease control is telling people to keep an eye out for the poisonous death cap mushroom, which thrives in fall weather conditions. (Paul Kroeger/BCCDC)
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom discovered in Comox

This marks first discovery on Vancouver Island outside Greater Victoria area

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

In May 2019, Brennan Joel Metlewsky and Jordan Robert Kupser were charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that took place in Vernon in 2017. (Facebook photo)
Attempted murder charges dropped for pair accused in Vernon stabbing

Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser will appear in Supreme Court to set a new trial date

Eric Termuende and the Emily Dahl Foundation are presenting a virtual ‘fireside conversation’ on modern happiness from the stage of the Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon Nov. 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. (YouTube)
Mental health advocate joins happiness chat in North Okanagan

Versed public speaker teams up with Emily Dahl Foundation to equip virtual guests with tools to live a happier life

A boat moored at Turtle Bay Marina was reported stolen Oct. 1 and remains under investigation. (Contributed)
North Okanagan crimes remain unsolved

Boat stolen from marina, theft of siding and vehicle break and enter

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Most Read