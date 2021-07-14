A dirt biker evaded the Revelstoke RCMP in a high speed chase on July 13. (Contributed-Matt Yaki)

A dirt biker evaded the Revelstoke RCMP in a high speed chase on July 13. (Contributed-Matt Yaki)

VIDEO: Revelstoke dirt biker evades RCMP after high speed chase

The bike was unregistered

An unregistered motorcyclist evaded police following a high speed chase last night (July 14).

Police attempted to stop the off-road vehicle after the driver made an illegal u-turn in front of a police car.

“The police officer tried to do a traffic stop and it just took off at a very high rated speed, super dangerous.” said Chris Dodds, sergeant at the Revelstoke RCMP.

The high speed chase ensued from Williamson Lake along Airport Way to Westerberg Rd. and then onto Catherwood, as seen in the video captured by Matt Yaki.

“The video online is within 30 seconds after the police officer engaged, it’s not far from Williamson to Westerberg, especially at those speeds,” said Dodds.

READ MORE: ‘Thought my windows would break’: Revelstoke RCMP respond to explosions at gun range

“Initially it did [warrant such a response],” said Dodds.”The police officer disengaged not long after.”

RCMP are now looking for information that may help them to identify the rider.

“Luckily nobody was injured and the guy didn’t crash, that’s the most concerning part of it,” said Dodds.

READ MORE: City approves variances at two more construction sites

@RevelstokeRevue
tim.vanderkrogt@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPRevelstoke

Previous story
Hazmat spill closes North Okanagan pool and spray park
Next story
Extreme heat puts fruit Okanagan crops at risk

Just Posted

Graham McDougall shared this photo of the fire in Anstey Hunakwa Provincial Park on July 12 on social media. (Graham McDougall/Facebook photo)
“It exploded last night”: Seymour Arm resident on wildfire

The area under an evacuation order from the Thompson Nicola regional district on July 14, 2021. (Thompson Nicola Regional District image)
Evacuation order issued for property near out-of-control wildfire by Adams Lake

Wildfire conditions at Hunakwa Lake have prompted an evacuation alert for Seymour Arm. (CSRD image)
Wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Seymour Arm

Youth Summer Musical Theatre students rehearse on the Salmon Arm First United Church Nexus stage for their upcoming performance of Getting to Know Once Upon a Mattress at Shuswap Theatre. (Contributed)
Sixteen youth given third chance to shine on Shuswap Theatre stage