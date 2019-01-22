Video: Runaway Coquihalla dog returned to owner

Archer, the dog found roaming along Coq. Hwy. on Jan. 19, has been reunited with owner

Archer, the pup who lost his way along the Coq. Hwy. on Jan. 19, was reunited with his owner Tony Bogale thanks to the help of Good Samaritan Carlie Holman. Image from Facebook

Archer (Chance), the mastiff-lab cross that was found roaming along the Coquihalla Hwy. on Jan. 18, has been returned to his Albertan owner.

Motorist Jeneane Ruscheinsky first spotted Archer running loose near the Zopkios brake check at approximately 11:30 a.m., noting he was dragging a leash behind him. She told Black Press that motorists had attempted to stop and catch Archer but the dog had taken off.

Carlie Holman, a worker with VSA Highway Maintenance, later found Archer and cared for him over the weekend while she attempted to track down his owner.

Holman credits social media and the hundreds of people who shared the news of her finding Archer with being able to locate his owner, Tony Bogale. Holman was able to record Archer and Bogale’s emotional reunion on Jan. 21.

“My deepest gratitude goes out to everyone (for their help),” said Holman. “After we reunited them, (Bogale) has now changed Archer’s name to Chance!”

