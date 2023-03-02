VIDEO: Salmon Arm hit by hail, risk of afternoon thunderstorm in the forecast

Looking up wasn’t advisable for people spending their lunch hour outdoors Thursday in Salmon Arm.
From about 12:20 to 12:50 p.m. on March 2, the city received precipitation in the form of hail, with pellets around a quarter inch (.64 cm) in diameter falling throughout the downtown.
Hail wasn’t in Environment Canada’s forecast for the city Thursday, though there was a 60 per cent chance of rain or snow flurries during the day and into the evening, along with a risk of an afternoon thunderstorm.
Friday, March 3, was expected to bring a mix of sun and cloud.
