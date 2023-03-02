Icy pellets accumulate along 5th Avenue SW during a brief hail storm in Salmon Arm on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

VIDEO: Salmon Arm hit by hail, risk of afternoon thunderstorm in the forecast

Hail fell briefly during the lunch hour

Looking up wasn’t advisable for people spending their lunch hour outdoors Thursday in Salmon Arm.

From about 12:20 to 12:50 p.m. on March 2, the city received precipitation in the form of hail, with pellets around a quarter inch (.64 cm) in diameter falling throughout the downtown.

Hail wasn’t in Environment Canada’s forecast for the city Thursday, though there was a 60 per cent chance of rain or snow flurries during the day and into the evening, along with a risk of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Friday, March 3, was expected to bring a mix of sun and cloud.

