VIDEO: Salmon Arm hit by hail, risk of afternoon thunderstorm in the forecast

Icy pellets accumulate along 5th Avenue SW during a brief hail storm in Salmon Arm on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Looking up wasn’t advisable for people spending their lunch hour outdoors Thursday in Salmon Arm.

From about 12:20 to 12:50 p.m. on March 2, the city received precipitation in the form of hail, with pellets around a quarter inch (.64 cm) in diameter falling throughout the downtown.

Hail wasn’t in Environment Canada’s forecast for the city Thursday, though there was a 60 per cent chance of rain or snow flurries during the day and into the evening, along with a risk of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Friday, March 3, was expected to bring a mix of sun and cloud.

Read more: High avalanche risk closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Sicamous

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm