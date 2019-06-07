A close-call was caught on dashcam footage recently, between a left-turning car and an oncoming semi-truck. (Canadian Roadtripper screenshot)

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

A close call between a left-turning car and an oncoming semi-truck is turning heads online.

The risky maneuver happened at a turn near Highway 97 and Highway 99 outside of Cache Creek, according to dashcam footage posted to YouTube on Tuesday by Canadian Roadtripper.

The video shows a white car lined up behind another vehicle in the left-turn lane at a three-way intersection. As the first vehicle stalls to turn left, the driver capturing the video can be heard saying “come on, man,” before honking his horn a number of times.

But when it comes time for the car to make a left turn, an oncoming semi-truck narrowly misses clipping the back of the car.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle capturing the footage can be heard screaming as they witness the close call, before making the turn themselves and pulling over.

WARNING: Explicit language is used in the following YouTube video. Viewer discretion is advised.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Just Posted

Salmon Arm recycling, food waste bin roll-out sparks some questions

City residents to receive receptacles by end of June, ready for July 1 kick-off

Salmon Arm company wants to put new roof over a deserving head

For the ninth year, Integrity Roofing is searching for someone in need of roof replacement

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy and periodic showers

A chance of showers tomorrow; sun expected Sunday

UPDATE: Savona fire at 200 hectares, controlled burn planned

BC Wildfire Service to use burn to control the fire and eliminate fuels

Prolonged road work on Hudson Avenue NE to wrap up by end of month

City staff say revitalization contract for downtown specifies finishing by summer

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

Latest class of provincial sheriffs graduate, to come to Vernon, Kelowna

The 24 recruits will be posted to Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops the Lower Mainland, Cranbrook and Victoria

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

B.C. mom upset by dress code’s disproportionate targeting of girls

Mother of Grade 10 student also not happy about northwestern school district’s lack of consultation

Costco searching man’s backpack, not purses isn’t discrimination: Human Rights Tribunal

Customer claims he was discriminated against on the basis of his sex after store checked his backpack twice

‘Ms. Fire Alarm’ sought after by Okanagan RCMP

South Okanagan-Similkameen Crime Stoppers are looking for a pair of alleged thieves

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Project Reconciliation is asking for support from Indigenous communities through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

Most Read