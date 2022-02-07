Surveillance footage shared to social media shows what appears to be an individual spreading gasoline, followed by a second with a flame that was used to start a car fire on Churchill Avenue in Penticton on Feb. 7. (Ryan Graham - Facebook)

Surveillance footage shared to social media shows what appears to be an individual spreading gasoline, followed by a second with a flame that was used to start a car fire on Churchill Avenue in Penticton on Feb. 7. (Ryan Graham - Facebook)

Video shows man pouring gasoline on vehicle in Penticton and setting it on fire

Two suspicious car fires occurred around an hour of each other early Monday

Two car fires in the middle of the night in Penticton Monday have been deemed suspicious and are being investigated, according to the Penticton Fire Department.

The car fires were reported on Winnipeg Street and Nanaimo at 2:24 a.m. and on Churchill Avenue and Sydney Street at 3:37 a.m., according to the daily fire dispatch.

Surveillance video shows the one car fire on Churchill Ave. In the video, it shows one man pouring gasoline from a Jerry can onto a vehicle and another man with some sort of fire starter throwing it onto the car which then quickly erupts in flames.

The vehicle was parked against an apartment and next to a group of parked vehicles.

According to assistant fire chief Rob Trupp, only one of the vehicles, a Chrysler 300, was damaged by the fire.

There were no injuries and although there were structures nearby there was no damage to them.

Both fires remain under investigation.

READ ALSO: Vehicle fire damages power pole in West Bench

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Previous story
Opposition critic portfolios for Okanagan and Shuswap MLAs
Next story
$228M fund coming for B.C. farmers, ranchers impacted by November floods

Just Posted

ssdf
‘Huge success’: Salmon Arm school’s senior girls basketball team going to playoffs

BC Legislature (Govt. of BC)
Opposition critic portfolios for Okanagan and Shuswap MLAs

Salmon Arm resident Jim McConnell created this sign in support of health-care workers. (Contributed)
Letter: COVID-19 is the enemy, not each other

Sicamous and Salmon Arm RCMP worked together to locate and arrest a pair of prohibited drivers on Feb. 2 and 4, 2022. (Black Press file photo)
Pair of prohibited drivers arrested after fleeing Sicamous and Salmon Arm RCMP