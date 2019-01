Kathy Keam took one last trip from Sicamous out past Malakwa to say goodbye to a rewarding career

Kathy Keam took one final ride on the School Bus route that she drove for 38 years on Jan. 7. Keam’s bus route picked up students from the rural areas of Malakwa and Perry River and brought them to school in Sicamous; she retired on Dec. 21 but returned to say her goodbyes.

