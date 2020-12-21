VIDEO: Snow returns to Shuswap prompting highway advisories

Up to 20 centimetres expected to fall on Monday, Dec. 21

Vehicle and foot traffic proceed with caution at the Mall at Piccadilly during a snow storm on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Weather conditions necessitated heightened caution on the roads in Salmon Arm and throughout the Shuswap on Monday as heavy snowfall was expected to fall throughout the day.

An Environment Canada warning for the Shuswap issued Monday, Dec. 21, stated up to 20 centimetres of snow was expected to fall in the region and throughout the Southern Interior.

The Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass section of Highway 1 and the Merritt to Kamloops section of the Coquihalla were also forecast to receive up to 20 cm of snow during the same period.

Drivers were advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, and that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

