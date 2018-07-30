An intoxicated man was arrested in downtown Penticton while taking a bath in a fountain. Screenshot of video

Video: Splish, splash, arrested

Penticton RCMP arrest man causing a disturbance at a water fountain

An intoxicated man washing himself in a downtown Penticton fountain found himself in jail until he could dry out.

Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy said the incident occurred on Sunday morning at the Nanaimo Square fountain.

“He was found to be intoxicated and was subsequently arrested for causing a disturbance and mischief and was later released when he was sober and co-operative,” said Grandy.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Enderby anti-racism walk deemed a success by organizer
Next story
Police call Salmon Arm rainbow crosswalk vandalism a hate crime

Just Posted

Police call Salmon Arm rainbow crosswalk vandalism a hate crime

City of Salmon Arm crew repairs crossing for second time after burnouts and graffiti

Free family fishing activities throughout Thompson Okanagan

The programs are aimed at encouraging families to spend more time outdoors

Salmon Arm foreshore a rich habitat

Brighouse Nature Centre shares a wealth of information

Fires devour two Shuswap structures

Regional district responds to a house fire in Tappen and a garage fire in Celista

UPDATE: Kamloops family uninjured after van fire in Salmon Arm

Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire behind the Salmon Arm Rec Centre Friday, July 27

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

LETTER: Petition support appreciated

400 people who signed the petition requesting an additional respray station east of Salmon Arm

Enderby anti-racism walk deemed a success by organizer

Tim Edwards organized the walk at the Splatsin Community Centre after seeing a racist sign near the Starlight Drive-In

BCGEU health care members ratify three-year deal

Wage increase of two per cent a year for 16,000 employees

Video: Splish, splash, arrested

Penticton RCMP arrest man causing a disturbance at a water fountain

Canada could run out of EpiPens by end of August

Health Canada is warning that no new EpiPens will be available till fall

Valley Vibes showcases Okanagan street-wear designer

JB Gear’s latest night of hip-hop and fashion is a night not to miss

Poison lurks beneath the petals of some Shuswap plants

Some Shuswap weeds are highly toxic to humans and animals

Concession stand to be placed at the Sicamous Beach Park

Council also votes to change IT service provider and seek funding for marketing study

Most Read