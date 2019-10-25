VIDEO: Storm blows tree down on Chase residence

In the midst of a massive windstorm storm, a tree fell on a car park of a Chase residence at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. (Photo submitted)

Residents of a Chase home discovered a tree had fallen on their car park courtesy of a storm that created up to 80 km/h winds throughout the Southern Interior.

Located in the 600 block on Hysop Road in Chase, the car park was the only structure damaged by the tree and no one was hurt.

The storm that ripped through the Southern Interior on Friday, Oct. 25, also knocked out power to 35,000 BC Hydro customers across the region.

While progress has been made in restoring power to some communities, as of 3 p.m., BC Hydro reported 23,935 customers were still without power.

Crews will be responding to an outage affecting 2800 customers near #SalmonArm. Once crews arrive on site and assess, we'll have the latest updates on our mobile site. https://t.co/C7QWXp2Vfz pic.twitter.com/x5gJf1jdIZ — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 25, 2019

