Students in Salmon Arm plant trees to honour residential school children

This article contains content about residential schools that may be triggering.
The children who did not return from the Kamloops Residential School were honoured at Salmon Arm West Elementary by students and staff in a way that would recognize them for years to come.
On April 28, students planted trees in the field behind the school, following a ceremony at the school’s Shannon Sharp Learning Circle.
“We hope that our small act of truth and reconciliation helps create a natural learning space for students now and for generations to come,” wrote Principal David Wellingham in an invitation.
Knowledge keeper John Jules spoke to Salmon Arm West students and guests gathered in the sunshine. He spoke of life in his community, culture and traditions. He said he attended residential school but was fortunate enough to keep his language.
As he spoke, he stopped to acknowledge an eagle flying nearby.
“Today’s the time we remember the young ones that went on to the residential school that never returned home,” he said, going on to speak of the Indigenous people who have walked from far and wide to Kamloops.
“You know, our people walk, some of them come from the Yukon, walk for months on end… Some of the people come from Manitoba, walking on the highway all the ways to Kamloops. Even some come up from the United States that were walking. All parts of our Secwépemc territory, people come to walk. They come there to bring home the spirits of the ones who never made it back home. Yes. And one day as you get older you will learn more.”
He said earlier that morning he lit the smudge where the trees are going.
“Sometimes we have tobacco, we put tobacco in there, sage, those kinds of things that we do, we will do our prayers. And when we do our prayers we always have water with us. Water’s the most powerful thing on earth.”
Mishel Quaal, District Principal for Indigenous Education, told the gathering her heart was smiling inside when she looked at all the wonderful faces. She expressed her appreciation for all those who contributed to the day.
She said she wanted the children to carry their joy and happiness through the day as part of the Salmon Arm West family.
“Keep that with you today as you think about reconciliation, as you think about the children, as you think about why we’re doing this. We’re doing this in hope for a better future. And when you come back, once you’re in Grade 10, maybe 12, maybe when you come back and you’re my age and you look at these beautiful trees and they’re growing up to the sky, think about that smile that’s inside of your heart here today.”
Amanda Krebs, chair of the School District 83 board of education, said she is very hopeful for the students’ generation.
“My generation, the generation before me, we didn’t do a very good job of taking care of people, so I hope when we plant these trees that you’ll remember that our actions matter, how we treat people matters, how we treat the land matters…”
She also said she was happy to see the Sewcépemc flag flying at the school, adding they will be flown at every school in the district.
Principal Wellingham expressed his thanks to everyone who put the day together. Among them, he thanked Barb Craven with the BC Small Wetlands Association, who put in grant proposals which made the tree planting possible.
