Big White got a dusting of summer snow on Sunday, June 6. (Liz Say/Facebook)

Big White got a dusting of summer snow on Sunday, June 6. (Liz Say/Facebook)

VIDEO: Summer snow at Big White

Other Okanagan ski hills also received a light dusting of snow

It may be summer now, but that didn’t stop the light dusting of snow from falling all over Big White during the weekend.

On Sunday (June 6), a resident up at Big White captured some footage of the white stuff coming down in the area.

Weekend temperatures were mild in lower elevations, with a Saturday high of 21 C and 16 C on Sunday. Saturday had a low of 11 and Sunday dipping down to 7.

SilverStar also received a light dusting of snow over the weekend, with snow providing slick conditions in the area around Anarchist Mountain near Osoyoos.

Cooler temperatures are on deck for the coming week as well in the Central Okanagan, with a high of 21 C forecasted until the end of the week.

Summer weather will be back over the weekend, with temperatures anticipated to be back in the high 20s by Sunday.

READ MORE: Snow in June hits South Okanagan

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Snow

Previous story
SilverStar dusted with snow
Next story
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

Just Posted

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

Nineteen05 Kitchen & Raw Bar opened its doors at Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort on Monday, June 7, 2021. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort welcomes new restaurant

After months of renovations, Nineteen05 Kitchen Raw Bar opens with international-inspired menu

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus. (Contributed)
Okanagan College student gets scholarship for history essay

Kelowna’s Calvin Thalheimer receives scholarship for essay on important historic events in Vancouver

Traffic is reduced to single lane, alternating following a vehicle fire on Highway 1 near the Squilax-Anglemont Road turnoff.
Traffic slowed following vehicle fire on Highway 1 east of Chase

Fire occurred near turnoff to Squilax-Anglemont Road

Willow’s owner, April Levasseur, shortly after closing time on June 2 in Sicamous. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News)
Entrepreneur takes root on Sicamous’ Main Street with women’s clothing boutique

April Levasseur owned her own architectural design business before opening Willow

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Marilyn Noel drives the Okanagan Skaha School District’s new electric bus. The school district is planning to convert its entire fleet of 18 school buses from diesel to electric. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Electric school bus acquired for Summerland

Okanagan Skaha School District to transition away from diesel buses

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

Protesters at Fairy Creek say they will stand their work isn’t done despite a declaration ordering a two-year deferral of old-growth logging on the traditional territories of the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island First Nations declaration not enough for old-growth protesters

‘At the invitation of Elder Bill Jones, the Rainforest Flying Squad will continue to stand our ground’

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Downtown Kelowna stabbing sends 2 to hospital

Police responded to reports of multiple people fighting in a downtown park on Friday night

Somebody scrawled graffiti on the outside walls and door of the heritage St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on or around May 31. Photograph By TWITTER/SECWEPEMCC SECWEPEMC CROW
Tk’emlups condemns vandalism at Kamloops Catholic church

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built by Catholic Missionaries

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apologizing for residential schools

More than 60 per cent of residential schools were run by the Catholic Church

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Motion passes urging feds drop court actions on rulings regarding First Nations kids

Government to argue against rulings regarding First Nations kids in foster care, Jordan’s Principle

Most Read