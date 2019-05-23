VIDEO: Suspected arson sends five to Abbotsford hospital with smoke inhalation

Man seen throwing flammable substance in van, lighting it on fire next to home

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.

Five people were sent to hospital, including one child, for smoke inhalation after a suspected arson involving an Abbotsford home and a minivan on the property.

Crews responded to the home in the 2200 block of Bedford Place at about 3:15 p.m. for reports of a vehicle on fire, according to a news release. Upon arrival, the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service found a fully-engulfed minivan near the home and smoke in the garage and attic of the home.

Firefighters were able to douse the fire in the home before it spread too far.

Police say the minivan was backed into the driveway of the house by a man unknown to police at this point, and flammable substance was thrown into the vehicle and lit on fire.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a hoodie, jeans and dark shoes, and was seen running from the driveway.

Four adults and a child were inside the home at the time, police said, but everyone was able to evacuate the home and were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

One man suffered burn injuries to a hand.

Abbotsford Police Department’s major crime unit is investigating and say they are still unsure of a motive.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or to report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or online at Solvecrime.ca.

ORIGINAL:

Emergency crews responded to a suspected arson at an Abbotsford home and a minivan on the property.

Crews responded at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning to the home on Bedford Place, just west of Mill Lake Park, where they found a minivan on fire, with flames spreading to the home.

Police confirmed that the fire was suspected to be an arson, but could not immediately provide more details on the incident. A news release is expected Thursday morning.

More to come…

