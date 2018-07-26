Warren Henderson photo

VIDEO: SUV bursts into flames in B.C. mall parking lot

No one was injured during the incident in Kelowna, but an adjacent car was also scorched

Intense orange flames shooting out of a burning SUV at a busy parking lot in the Okanagan. Those images were captured yesterday on video at Orchard Mall in Kelowna.

According to the Kelowna Capital News, a woman visiting from Alberta was driving her Acura SUV when she noticed smoke coming from the cooling ducts in her car and pulled into the parking lot near Valley First Credit Union.

The driver was able to safely exit her vehicle before the fire began. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said within a couple of minutes her SUV burst into flames.

The car parked next to her was scorched as well.

Kelowna Fire Chief Rob Skeldon said the cause is unknown and an investigation will be conducted.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Warren Henderson photo

Warren Henderson photo

Previous story
Accident closes Highway 97 north of Vernon
Next story
UPDATED: Sexual assault charges laid against B.C. care worker

Just Posted

South Okanagan woman returns from 6 months in Guyana

After five decades of service work, Merle Kindred shows no signs slowing down

Japanese Canadian recounts life in Shuswap internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Emergency operation centre deactivated

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Salmon Arm’s rainbow crosswalk vandalized after one week

City to fix damage caused by what appears to be a motorcycle burnout

Ministry updates CSRD on plans for improving highway between Shuswap and Alberta border

Provincial government’s labour reform may delay tendering for Trans-Canada Highway projects.

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Accident closes Highway 97 north of Vernon

Accident is about 20 kilometres north of Vernon near Tonasket Road

Almost 50 people held in cells during Quesnel’s annual summer festival

Billy Barker Days is one of Northern B.C.’s largest festivals, and local RCMP were kept on their toes

Bat stats: Public’s help needed in tracking activity

If you find a bat, dead or alive, do not touch it with your bare hands

City to go to court to remove pipeline protest camp

City of Burnaby says demonstrators at Camp Cloud do not want to negotiate

Vernon on pace for record tourism year

Panel discusses tourism numbers, activities at Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce breakfast

Facebook faces day of reckoning on Wall Street

Shares plunged more than 19 per cent before trading, equating to about $17 billion in net worth

Vernon’s Mick headed to Texas

Hired as president of upstart USA-Central Hockey League

Alberta firefighters brought in to assist B.C. fire fight

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen Alberta firefighters.

Most Read