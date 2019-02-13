A Land Rover had to be towed out of a sink hole when a water pipe burst beneath a Langley City parking lot. (photo Trevor Hopton)

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

A sinkhole temporarily swallowed a Land Rover at a Langley business parking lot on Wednesday morning.

A water main break near the CKF plant in the 19800 block of 57A Avenue caused a major hole to appear in the asphalt, dunking the Land Rover.

Once the water main was shut off, the vehicle was hauled out with no apparent damage.

“It wasn’t that hard to get it out,’ said tow truck driver Kevin Rice.

“Just going out and getting wet.”

Rice said the doors of the SUV were closed at the time, which kept the water out.

The owner was able to drive the Land Rover away.

READ ALSO: City’s largest employer expands

A CKF manager at the scene, who declined to be identified, was unable to say what effect shutting the water off would have on the plant, which is the largest employer in Langley City with more than 150 staff..

Originally incorporated in 1933, CKF makes moulded pulp and foam products, such as disposable plates, egg and fruit cartons.

It is Canada’s largest manufacturer of single use plates, under the Royal Chinet brand name.

 

A burst water main flooded a parking lot at the CKF plant in Langley City, creating a sinkhole that a Land Rover fell into. Black Press Media photo

Sailboat raised from Okanagan Lake during snowfall
Highway 97 rock slides have occurred in the past

