VIDEO: Thieves bust into Kelowna gallery, escape with $70k worth of fine art

Two men broke into a Kelowna art gallery early Saturday morning, stealing almost $70k worth of pieces in the process. (Submitted)

Almost $70k worth of art was stolen from Gallery 421 in Kelowna after two men broke into the building at 1:58 a.m. on Saturday morning (Jan. 15).

The thieves busted into the gallery, located at 560 Raymer Avenue, using a yellow crowbar before escaping with 11 pieces of fine art.

Camera footage indicates the heist was completed by 2:02 a.m.

Gallery owner Kelly Hanna told Black Press that Kelowna RCMP is currently looking for the two individuals who caused the building’s alarm to sound off early Saturday morning.

“The police were really good, no one got hurt and the gallery is intact,” she said.

The first man is identified as a 5’10”, medium-build individual, who was wearing a grey hoodie, blue pants and white shoes. The other thief is being labeled as a 5’6” male, who was seen wearing a dark hoodie and black Adidas shoes.

Hanna says that the stolen art weighs a total of 315 pounds.

Saturday’s heist marks the second time in as many years that Gallery 421 has been the subject of such an incident.

In January of 2020, the gallery’s main computer was stolen after thieves busted in by breaking the front door’s glass.

Hanna, along with fellow gallery owner Ken Moen, is offering a $1000 reward to anyone who shares information with the police that would lead to the eventual arrest of Saturday’s thieves.

“This type of activity is no fun for anybody and we would like to reward somebody that could bring forward any information,” Hanna stated.

