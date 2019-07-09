VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Still from a security video at the Bedroom Gallery on Wellington Avenue in Chilliwack. Thieves smashed the front windows and stole a mattress before 11 p.m. on July 7, 2019. (Facebook)

Surveillance footage captured a dramatic smash-and-grab Sunday night inside a downtown mattress store in Chilliwack.

Two men in masks and hoodies can be seen smashing through the front window of the Bedroom Gallery on Wellington Avenue and dragging a mattress down the street.

Store officials posted on Facebook about the theft that was recorded on video surveillance at 10:43 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.

The post reads: “2 low life thugs decided to smash the front glass and take off with a brand new Restonic mattress.”

They encouraged folks to share the video in order to catch the thieves.

“Any information leading to an arrest will be met with a reward. Please feel free to share this video.”

Another poster said a similar looking mattress was spotted that night by the side of the road on Luckakuck Way.

Store officials also posted the comment: “Thanks so much for our 24-hour security and patrols.”

