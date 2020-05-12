VIDEO: Thunderstorm brings hail to Kelowna

Environment Canada forecast thundershowers for the Okanagan on Tuesday

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Tuesday, which by mid-evening brought hail and torrential rain to the Glenmore area of Kelowna.

While the alert warned of widespread showers with the risk of embedded thunderstorms over southern B.C., residents were bewildered to see hail pounding their backyards.

Total rainfall amounts could range between 5 millimetres to upwards of 30 mm in areas affected by thunderstorms.

The heaviest precipitation is expected east of Okanagan Lake and in the Kootenays.

In Kelowna, the risk of wide-spread flooding remains low but localized flooding is possible in the event of heavy rainfall and property owners should be prepared.

Property owners along Mill Creek, including those along Bulman Road, Pacific Court, Marshall Street and Brookside Avenue are advised to be prepared for localized flooding. These are the same areas hit hardest by flooding when the creek burst its banks last week.

To assist, the city is providing pre-filled sandbags in anticipation of the rain event and will be distributing pallets of bags to at-risk neighbourhoods in the event they are needed. Pre-filled sandbags, sandbags and sand will be available at:

  • Rowcliffe Park Parking lot (northwest corner of Richter Street and Rowcliffe Avenue)
  • 1325 Sutherland Avenue
  • 854 Burne Avenue
  • Kelowna Fire Department Station 1 at 2255 Enterprise Way

Residents are reminded to maintain adequate physical distancing from others if they are picking up sandbags.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Just Posted

Salmon Arm disc golf course nearly finished but parking lot may slow momentum

City wants to see place to park ready before welcome sign adorns course

Chance of thunderstorms forecast for Tuesday night, Wednesday in Shuswap

Cloudy skies expected to prevail over the May long weekend

Youth soccer, minor baseball in Shuswap hope for word from provincial associations

Government reps meet with B.C. associations to work out protocols for play

Column: Expanding our bubbles with abundant caution

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Salmon Arm council agrees to reopen some city buildings, properties effective May 15

Mayor emphasizes city is following province’s lead, will take openings slowly

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

North Okanagan residents get COVID-19 rebate on utility bill

A $50 rebate will be applied to the next utility bill to help out residents

VIDEO: Thunderstorm brings hail to Kelowna

Environment Canada forecast thundershowers for the Okanagan on Tuesday

Rainbow shines on Kelowna General Hospital on International Nurses Day

‘The world seems dark right now, but healthcare workers are brightening it up’

Several stores at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall expected to reopen after May long weekend

The mall will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week

South Okanagan RCMP investigating stolen package containing rifle

Gun owner expresses frustration at method of delivery by Canada Post

Penticton’s Pentastic Jazz Festival, slated for September, no longer proceeding

“If enthusiasm and optimism dictated, there would be no question of proceeding,” - Michael Campbell

B.C. gives smart phones to vulnerable, homeless to access services, connect with family

COVID-19 restrictions have left many public places closed, leaving people without access to internet

Most Read