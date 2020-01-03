When the wind howls, trees can come down and bring power lines with them. (Lexi Bainas/News Staff)

VIDEO: Tips to stay safe around downed, damaged power lines

‘Always treat the line as though it’s still energized,’ advises BC Hydro

The potential for downed power lines rises with wind warnings issued Friday across the B.C. south coast.

The first thing to do after coming across a downed or damaged power line is call 911, said Ted Olynyk, BC Hydro community relations manager.

The advice is simple: “down, danger, dial.” Anyone who comes across a downed or damaged line should stay back and call 911 right away – even if the danger isn’t obvious. It’s better to be safe and let emergency crews access the area, Olynyk said.

READ ALSO: Much of B.C. under weather warnings as winter storm touches down on south coast

“Always treat the line as though it’s still energized,” he said.

After calling 911, people can call and let BC Hydro know what’s going on, but emergency crews will alert the electrical company themselves, he noted.

An electrical line doesn’t have to be fully down to require a 911 call. Whether a tree has fallen on a line, a cross-arm is broken, a power pole is leaning over or a line is sagging or dangling on the ground, there is a risk.

READ ALSO: Multiple municipalities warn of downed power lines

Olynyk noted the importance of staying at least 10 metres – or the length of a city bus – away from a downed line as it could still be energized or “back-feeding” into the system due to something like an improperly wired generator. Anyone closer than 10 metres to a downed line should shuffle, not walk, away, Olynyk said. Keeping both feet on the ground reduces risk of electrocution.

If someone in a vehicle spots a downed line or collides with a pole, it’s best to stay in the car if it’s safe, Olynyk explained. If there’s no imminent danger, try to drive at least 10 metres away then call 911. If it’s necessary to leave the vehicle, jump out without touching the car and make sure to land on both feet.

Downed lines are more common in the fall and winter as wind storms can cause branches and debris to damage electrical infrastructure. BC Hydro asks that everyone be extra vigilant in the stormy months.

Olynyk recommends residents visit the BC Hydro website for more tips and safety recommendations.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hundreds of North Okanagan residents still in the dark
Next story
Emergency crews respond to another unconfirmed gas leak at Salmon Arm bank

Just Posted

Emergency crews respond to another unconfirmed gas leak at Salmon Arm bank

Carbon monoxide alarm prompts return to RBC Royal Bank for second day in a row

Weather forecast includes rain over the weekend for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A strong Pacific storm is expected to pass over the Coquihalla Highway

More than 150 Shuswap residents without power since Dec. 31

A total of about 800 people in the region are currently affected by outages

Intwined Fibre Arts closing after seven years of business

Owner of the yarn store says she is ‘ready to do something different’

Man shot by Salmon Arm RCMP suing police and province

Kaymen Winter and his lawyer claim police negligence was responsible for his injuries

Fitness memberships spike in January

Getting fit isn’t just a resolution but a lifestyle, fitness instructor says

Summerland man celebrates 100th birthday

Celebration tea was held at Angus Place on Dec. 26

New snowshed lighting fails on Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

The lights were recently replaced in a $7.15 million project

Hundreds of North Okanagan residents still in the dark

BC Hydro crews worked through the night restoring many, but warn forecast could bring more outages

Snow Report: Big week sees over 80 cm of snow for Big White

Big White has seen 82 cm of snow this week and there’s more in the forecast for the weekend

Plane with mechanical issue lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at the airport

B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

A decline in housing prices has prompted the government to lower the threshold to qualify

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Wildlife group wants body cams on B.C. conservation officers after 4,300 bears killed in 8 years

B.C.’s conservation officers have killed roughly 4,300 black bears and 160 grizzly bears since 2011

Most Read