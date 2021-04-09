Work began April 6, 2021 on the Trans-Canada Highway downtown corridor project to improve safety and traffic flow, which will see the traffic light at Ross Street relocated to Fourth Street NE. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

VIDEO: Traffic slow downs to go through May on Salmon Arm highway corridor

Ministry says night work not planned on Highway 1, single lanes to remain as traffic light changed

Night work is not anticipated on the downtown Salmon Arm intersection improvement project, according to the transportation ministry.

As many Salmon Arm motorists are acutely aware, traffic on the four-lane Trans-Canada Highway downtown has been reduced to a single lane in each direction since April 6 to accommodate the work.

Although city staff had surmised earlier that the project might include night work to ease traffic flow, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said that’s not expected.

However, “traffic will be monitored and adjustments made to the traffic management plan as required,” the ministry email stated.

The work will include:

• installing a new traffic signal at Fourth Street to replace the current signal at Ross Street;

• restricting traffic crossing the highway at Ross Street to emergency vehicles only;

• improving left-turn lanes on the highway with new median islands;

• upgrading the existing signal at Shuswap Street by adding an advance left-turn phase; and

• restricting left-turn movements out of Sixth to improve safety.

The ministry email advised drivers to plan a few extra minutes for their trips, and to check DriveBC.ca for updates.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of May.

Read more: 2018 – Moving the Ross Street traffic light in Salmon Arm coming up this fall

Read more: 2019 – Downtown Trans-Canada Highway improvements not expected until September

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
#Salmon Armtrans-canada highway

VIDEO: Traffic slow downs to go through May on Salmon Arm highway corridor

Ministry says night work not planned on Highway 1, single lanes to remain as traffic light changed

