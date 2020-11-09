Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

VIDEO: Trudeau says he hopes to see COVID-19 vaccines roll out in Canada in early 2021

Canada has bought the rights to 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hopes to see COVID-19 vaccines roll out in Canada early next year, but warns that won’t bring an immediate resolution to the pandemic currently seeing a resurgence in several provinces.

The prime minister says news from Pfizer today that one of its vaccine candidates appears very effective in clinical trials is “very encouraging” but won’t help anyone who catches the virus in the meantime.

Speaking in Ottawa, Trudeau said other vaccine candidates have also appeared to progress well.

His comments come after a weekend that saw the two provinces hardest hit by the pandemic report record-breaking daily case counts.

Quebec reported 1,397 new cases on Sunday and Ontario reported 1,328, nearly 200 more than the record it had set the previous day.

The number of new infections stayed above 1,000 in Ontario on Monday, with 1,242 reported.

Canada has bought the rights to 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, if it proves effective and Health Canada approves it for use here, and Trudeau said the government would purchase more if the initial round goes well.

The company said in a news release that early results from a large-scale trial show its vaccine is 90 per cent effective at combating the virus.

“We hope to see vaccines landing in the early next year but between now and then it’s really really important that we double down on our efforts,” Trudeau said.

“We need to make sure we are controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the coming months so that when vaccines get here we will be able to act quickly to protect all Canadians.”

READ MORE: Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing Spallumcheen child sniffed out by police dog
Next story
Video: Sunken sailboat removed from Shuswap Lake

Just Posted

Classroom chairs (Pixabay photo)
New options, new school considered by North Okanagan-Shuswap school district

Public input wanted for proposed reconfigurations of Salmon Arm schools

Shuswap Recreation Society strongly recommends people wear masks when entering four Salmon Arm recreation facilities, although participants are not expected to wear them when on the playing surfaces. (File photo)
Masks now ‘strongly recommended’ at Salmon Arm recreation facilities

Shuswap Recreation Society wants people to wear masks except while occupying playing surfaces

KELOWNA, BC - NOVEMBER 26: Cole Schwebius #31 of the Kelowna Rockets stretches on the ice during warm up against the Edmonton Oil Kings at Prospera Place on November 26, 2019 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Rockets’ netminder Schwebius loaned to Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Schwebius appeared in 21 games for the Rockets during the 2019-20 season

Vernon police dog Jagger helped locate a missing Spallumcheen child and Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Missing Spallumcheen child sniffed out by police dog

Jagger found missing child safe and sound

Residents social distance in the gallery of Salmon Arm council chambers. The public may provide input on the city’s budget at a public budget meeting which will start Monday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. (File photo)
Your priorities?: Citizens invited to provide input on Salmon Arm’s 2021 budget

Public budget meeting to take place tonight, Monday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.

When you see amber, red or blue flashing lights on the roadside, slow down and move over to a free lane. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Slow down, move over for roadside crews: BCAA, Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP said there have been 13 deaths and 204 roadside injuries in the last decade

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

The Shuswap Film Society next feature film, Summerland, shows at the Salmar Classic at 4 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. (Contributed)
Coming soon: Recluse opens heart to evacuee during Second World War in film Summerland

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Ebenezer Vans was the first of the group of men in the 54th Battalion to die. He succumbed to Typhus, while in England. The Hedley men, organized by Alec Jack, purchased a headstone. (Andy English photo)
Historian brings colour to the lives of Similkameen men on the battlefield

The Hedley Boys – A Small Town’s Big Part in The Great War

Interior Health Logo
Interior Health launches online lab booking

The health authority has expanded lab options to support COVID-19 safety measures

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020. (B.C. NDP photo)
Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming for B.C. business, Horgan says

New consultation for schools as COVID-19 cases rise

Paramedic Will Rogers donates his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5. Rogers is challenging other front-line workers to donate their pandemic pay as well. (Photo: Submitted)
Paramedic donates pandemic pay to B.C. charity, challenges others to do same

Will Rogers gifts $2,000 each to Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau

Most Read