VIDEO: Vernon man’s endurance fundraiser moving along nicely

Oliver Stankiewicz had completed 48 kilometres of planned 100 km (or more) by 9 a.m. Sunday, raising $$ for VJHF

Vernon’s Oliver Stankiewicz completes his 48th kilometre in his second Move4Mom endurance run Sunday, May 8, at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. Stankiewicz plans to run more than 100 kilometres while raising funds for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Oliver Stankiewicz was looking great and feeling great 48 kilometres into his second Move4Mom endurance run on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8.

And, with more than 12 hours to go in his 24-hour run, Stankiewicz was up to $20,000 raised for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

The Morning Star caught up with Stankiewicz at the end of kilometre 48 Sunday morning at Kal Lake Provincial Park.

In 2021, Stankiewicz ran 101 kilometres on the Okanagan Rail Trail in memory of his mom, who died of cancer at age 59. He raised more than $30,000 for the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre at VJHl.

Stankiewicz was joined Sunday by community members who went off into the trails at Kal Lake Park, which have been mapped for the event by volunteers.

“I wanted to shift the narrative about specifically my family’s story in regards to losing my mom to cancer and put the focus on cancer as a whole,” said Stankiewicz, who will again go 24 hours. “Almost everyone is affected by cancer in one way or another and I want people to focus on the good, the positive and the endurance that battling cancer must take.

“Shifting to the positive outlook and the required support that an individual needs to get through the diagnoses, treatments and for those in remission, rather than the constant reminder of what could be right around the corner. It takes strength, bravery and focus to get through cancer and that is why this year’s run encompasses an ‘endurance relay’ approach. I want to push myself, and that is why I will be going the full 24 hours to log as many kilometres as possible for the Bannister GM pledge.”

Bannister is donating $10 per kilometre for those taking part and registering for the event, and Cabin Forestry has also pledged to match donations from the public up to $1,000.

The community event is on until about 4 p.m. in the second parking lot at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. Stankiewicz is planning to run for 24 hours. He started at midnight Sunday.

